Young Blood for Old Brains

Air date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Air date: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Speaker Tony Wyss-Coray's laboratory studies the role of immune and injury responses in neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s disease. We seek to understand how immune responses and injury pathways may modulate neurodegeneration and age-related changes in the brain. We study these pathways in vivo and in cell culture using a number of genetic and proteomic tools. We have been particularly interested in the TGF-beta signaling pathway as a major regulator of biological processes and we are developing genetic and pharmacological agents to manipulate this pathway.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Tony Wyss-Coray, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour