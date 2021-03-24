Skip Navigation

Are piRNAs the Guardian Angels of the Genome or Just Tiny Narcissists?

Air date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: Argonautes are the only known family of proteins that can be programmed with any RNA or DNA sequence to make sequence-specific regulators of transcription, mRNA stability, or translation. Our lab seeks to understand the biology and mechanism of paradigmatic examples of Argonaute proteins and pathways, and, ultimately, to use these insights to design and improve small RNA-guided therapies for human diseases. Indeed, studying how Argonautes work and how their small RNA guides are made has led to the development and FDA approval of small RNA drugs.

Author: Phillip Zamore, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour