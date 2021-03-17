Skip Navigation

Innate Immunity for Bacteria Against Phage

Air date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: My lab has a long-standing interest in the signaling pathways and regulatory networks that enable bacteria to sense and respond to their environments. Most recently, we have focused on toxin-antitoxin systems, which are abundant, but still poorly understood genetic modules found throughout the bacterial kingdom. We study the mechanisms of action of the toxins, the coevolution of toxins and antitoxins, and the role of toxin-antitoxin systems in providing bacteria immunity to some classes of bacteriophage, which will be the topic of my seminar.

Author: Michael Laub, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour