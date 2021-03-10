Skip Navigation

Phage Therapy to Combat Infections by Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

Air date: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Increasing prevalence and severity of multi-drug-resistant bacterial infections require novel management strategies. One possible strategy is a renewed approach to ‘phage therapy,’ where these administered viruses not only kill the target bacteria, but also predictably select for phage resistance that reduces virulence and/or increases antibiotic sensitivity (evolutionary trade-offs).

Author: Paul E. Turner, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour