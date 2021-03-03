Skip Navigation

RNA Antics in Viral Drug Resistance and host immunosuppression

Air date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: This is the annual George Khoury Lecture. Speaker Karla Kirkegaard, Ph.D., deciphers the genetics of RNA viruses and their mammalian hosts, with the goal of suppressing drug resistance and excessive inflammation during viral infections.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Karla Kirkegaard, Ph.D.
Runtime: 1 hour