Three (Formerly) Blind Mice: Reprogramming Tissues to Be Young Again Air date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Speaker David A. Sinclair, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Genetics, Blavatnik Insitute, and co-director of the Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School. He is best known for his work on understanding why we age and how to slow its effects. He obtained his Ph.D. in Molecular Genetics at the University of New South Wales, Sydney, in 1995 and did his postdoctoral research at M.I.T. with Dr. Leonard Guarente where he co discovered a cause of aging for yeast as well as the role of Sir2 in epigenetic changes driven by genome instability and aging. In 1999 he moved to Harvard Medical School and has primarily focused on understanding why we age and the role of protective enzymes called the sirtuins, which respond to changing NAD+ levels, exercise, and caloric restriction (CR). The Sinclair lab was the first to identify a role for NAD biosynthesis in the regulation of lifespan and first showed that sirtuins are involved in CR’s benefits in mammals and identified the first small molecules that activate SIRT1 (STACs). His lab is also working on epigenetic changes as a driver of aging and the use of reprogramming factors to reset the age of cells and tissues.



