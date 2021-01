You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

National Nursing Research Roundtable: Nursing Research of the Future: Using Clinical Big Data to Explore Health Inequities and Social Determinants of Health (Keynote Session) Air date: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 5:00:00 PM

The mission of the National Nursing Research Roundtable (NNRR) is to serve the public's health through a strong research-based nursing practice. To this end, the purpose of the meeting is to bring together individuals representing member organizations — nurse scientists, practitioners, and educators — to discuss and disseminate nursing research findings to strengthen nursing practice and improve client outcomes. For practice to benefit from nursing research, findings must be disseminated to, and utilized by, practitioners and educators. During this one-day meeting NNRR members will:



Share information on the importance of redoubling efforts to better understand how big data can be used to document healthcare inequities



Understand how big data including Electronic Health Records (EHR) can be mined to inform interventions to reduce health inequities



Develop strategies constituent organizations might implement to promote research that considers both social needs and determinants of health in order to reduce health inequities



Provide a unique opportunity to share and exchange information among the leaders of nursing organizations with a strong research focus