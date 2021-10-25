Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

DDM Special Topic Seminar with Krista Tippett NIH Only

Air date: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This is the fourth and final DDM Special Topic for FY21 with Krista Tippett presenting on "The Adventure of Civility."Tippett founded the On Being’s Civil Conversations Project a series of conversations, public events, and resources towards new conversation about differences and relationships.
Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes