BACKUP - DDM Special Topic Series with Esther PerelNIH Only

Air date: Monday, May 10, 2021, 11:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This is the third of the FY21 DDM Special Topic Series with Esther Perel presenting on "The Future of the Workplace: How Good Relationships Promote Well-Being and Success."Perel brings a new perspective to the invisible forces that shape workplace connections, conflicts and communication. With her deep insight and cultural pulse, Perel helps organizations improve the relational intelligence of their workplace.
Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes