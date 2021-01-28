Skip Navigation

NIH Text Mining and Natural Language Processing SIG Lecture

Air date: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 4:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Title: COVID-SEE: Enabling scientific evidence exploration through semantics in a time of crisisTitle: Open Health Natural Language Processing for Clinical and Translational Research: A case demonstration through COVID-19
Author: Dr. Karin Verpoor & Dr. Hongfang Liu
Runtime: 1 hour