RSH-SIG 1st Meeting and Inaugural Presentation

Air date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The Religion, Spirituality, and Health Scientific Interest Group is pleased to announce that Dr. Francis S. Collins will present the Inaugural Presentation on Tuesday, February 9, at 2 p.m. The title of his talk is “Harmonizing the Spiritual and Scientific Worldviews.”
Author: Dr. Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., Director, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour