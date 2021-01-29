You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

The NIH Common Fund Glycoscience Program: Frontiers in Carbohydrate Synthesis Symposium (Day 2) Air date: Friday, January 29, 2021, 1:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: (Symposium Day 2) Almost a decade ago the National Academy of Science, National Research Council (US) released its report Transforming Glycoscience: A Roadmap for the Future. This report noted the urgent need for broad access to chemically well-defined glycans and pointed out that while “tremendous advances” had been made, glycan synthesis remained “relegated to specialized laboratories capable of producing only small quantities of a given glycan.” They concluded that “For glycoscience to advance, significant further progress in glycan synthesis is needed to create widely applicable methodologies that generate both large and small quantities of any glycan on demand.” This symposium, organized by the Common Fund Glycoscience Program, will explore progress made on the synthesis of glycans over the past decade including: catalysis & synthetic methodologies for preparation of glycans and glycoconjugates (Milligram to Kilogram quantities); automation of glycan synthesis; and the democratization of glycan synthesis such that ‘specialized experts’ are not required to routinely synthesize these molecules.



For more information go to https://meetings.nigms.nih.gov/?ID=31334