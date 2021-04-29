Skip Navigation

DDM Seminar Series with Rishi ManchandaNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Description: This is the third installment of the FY21 DDM Seminar Series with Rishi Manchanda presenting the“Understanding Social Determinants of Health and Caring for the Whole Person”Dr. Rishi Manchanda is a physician, author, and healthcare leader who has spent more than a decade developing novel strategies to improve health in resource-poor communities. In his 2013 TED Book, The Upstream Doctors, he introduced readers and viewers to the Upstreamists, a new model of healthcare workers who improve care by addressing patients’ health-related social needs, such as food, financial, and housing insecurity.

Author: Office of the Deputy Director of Management
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes