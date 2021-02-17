You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Brain Connectivity Workshop Series: Sample preparation in mammalian whole-brain connectomics (Workshop 2) Air date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 11:00:00 AM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: The second in a series of workshops, co-hosted by the BRAIN Initiative and the Department of Energy Office of Science, bringing together researchers with broad expertise to discuss the state of the art in mapping complete neural circuits, the opportunities for advancing connectomics technologies, and the challenges to be overcome to generate comprehensive maps of brain connectivity. Together with the brain “parts list” of cell types arising from the BRAIN Initiative Cell Census Network, “wiring diagrams” of the mammalian brain at the level of synapses (“connectomes”) for smaller brains such as the rodent, and the level of myelinated axons to map long-range projections (“projectomes”) in humans and other large-brained mammals will revolutionize the capabilities of researchers to formulate and test models of how activity within brain circuits drives coordinated function and behavior. Generating high-resolution anatomical maps at the scales necessary to characterize mammalian brain connectomes and projectomes w



For more information go to https://brainconnectivityseries.com/ Author: Co-hosted by the NIH Brain Initiative and the DOE Office of Science Runtime: 5 hours