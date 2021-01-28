Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

ADA Lovelace Lecture NIH Only

Air date: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Sequence-structure-function modeling for the 3D genome. Katherine S. Pollard Director, Gladstone Institute of Data Science & Biotechnology Professor, University of California San FranciscoInvestigator, Chan Zuckerberg Biohub
Author: Katie Pollard
Runtime: 1 hour