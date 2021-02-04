Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

156th Meeting of the National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism

Air date: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 12:30:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar:
Description: NIAAA Director Report presentation, Scientific lectures, Council concept clearance, NIAAA Council Member discussion.
Author: Dr. George F. Koob
Runtime: 5 hours