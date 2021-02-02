Skip Navigation

Focus on Aging: Federal Partners' Webinar Series - Workforce to Support the Needs of Older Adults

Air date: Tuesday, February 2, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The Focus on Aging webinar series addresses important topics for public health and health care professionals, aging services organizations, the research community, and other stakeholders in aging. In addition to general topics of interest for older adults and those who work with them, each webinar includes information specific to individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, as well as their caregivers. The February 2021 edition of the webinar series focuses on workforce to support the needs of older adults.
Author: NIA, ACL, CDC, HRSA
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes