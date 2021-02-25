Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NHLBI Obesity, Nutrition, and Physical Activity Seminar Series: Obesity and Food InsecurityNIH Only

Air date: Thursday, February 25, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: In this one-hour webinar, two NHBLI-funded extramural investigators will present their important research on Obesity and Food Insecurity. Dr. Sara Bleich is a Professor of Public Health Policy at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health in the Department of Health Policy and Management. She is also the Carol K. Pforzheimer Professor at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study and a member of the faculty at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. Her research provides evidence to support policies to prevent obesity, food insecurity, and diet-related diseases, particularly among populations at higher risk. Dr. Caitlin Caspi is an Associate Professor in Allied Health Sciences at the University of Connecticut. She also serves at the Director of Food Security Initiatives at the UConn Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity. In her research, she evaluates policies and interventions to reduce diet-related health disparities, including food insecurity and obesity.
Author: NHLBI Obesity Working Group
Runtime: 1 hour