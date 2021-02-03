Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

NAGMS Council Open Session - February 2021

Air date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 9:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: This is a public broadcast of the NAGMS February 2021 Open Session for Council
Author: Dr. Jon Lorsch, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes