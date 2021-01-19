Skip Navigation

What Constitutes Secondary Research and When is IRB Review Required for This Research?NIH Only

Air date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: Dr. Jonathan Green, Director of OHSRP, will present “What Constitutes Secondary Research and When is IRB Review Required for this Research?” Objectives for this session include the following:•Identify when a research activity constitutes secondary research•Recognize when IRB review is needed for secondary research and what information the IRB requires in reviewing an application for this research•Understand the consent requirements for the use of data/specimens in secondary research•Recognize when additional approvals beyond those of the IRB are needed to conduct secondary research •Identify concerns related to sharing data/specimens with collaborators for secondary research
Author: Dr. Jonathan Green, Director of OHSRP
Runtime: 1 hour