National Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering

Air date: Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: National Advisory Council for Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering meeting to include reports from the Director, Institute staff and a scientific presentation by Dr. Manu O. Platt from Georgia Tech University.

For more information go to https://www.nibib.nih.gov/about-nibib/advisory-council
Author: Dr. Bruce Tromberg, Dr. David George, Dr. Randy King, Dr. Manu O. Platt, NIH
Runtime: 3 hours