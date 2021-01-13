Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Pilot Presentation by BAH on Crucial Conversations

Air date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Booz Allen Hamilton is going to pilot training with the DPCPSI Deputy Directors.
Author: Booz Allen Hamilton, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes