Rare Disease Day at NIH 2021

Air date: Monday, March 1, 2021, 10:30:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Rare diseases affect an estimated 30 million people in the United States. On March 1, 2021, NIH will host its annual Rare Disease Day event to raise awareness about these disorders, the people they affect, and current NIH research collaborations underway. Sponsored by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) and the NIH Clinical Center, the event will feature interactive panel discussions, the sharing of rare stories, and more. Participants can share their thoughts, photos, and experiences during the day via social media using the hashtag #RDDNIH. Virtual posters and exhibits and networking with event participants can take place on the engagement platform: https://event.crowdcompass.com/rddnih2021.

For more information go to https://ncats.nih.gov/rdd
Author: NIH NCATS and NIH Clinical Center,, NIH
Runtime: 7 hours