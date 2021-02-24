Skip Navigation

Colliding Ribosomes Function as a Sentinel for Cellular Distress

Air date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: The ribosome is a complex molecular machine that translates the genetic code into functional polypeptides. We are interested in how this machine catalyzes and coordinates the molecular events of translation and its regulation. Work in the Green lab ranges all the way from translational initiation mechanisms in bacteria to ribosome homeostasis in human disease. In all of our projects, we rely on genetic and biochemical approaches to explore the biology of the system in bacterial, yeast and mammalian systems. Most projects in the lab also incorporate ribosome profiling and other high throughput genome-wide approaches to leverage our biochemical findings into biological insights.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Rachel Green, Ph.D., NIH
Runtime: 1 hour