Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

The RECOVERY Trial: Science in a Crisis

Air date: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The speaker returned to Oxford in 2014 and established the Epidemic disease Research Group Oxford (ERGO). ERGO is engaged in an international program of clinical and epidemiological research to prepare for and respond to emerging infections that may develop into epidemics or pandemics. ERGO is involved in a number of international projects including the European Commission funded PREPARE project, and ISARIC (International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection Consortium). The group is conducting research on a range of epidemic diseases including Ebola virus disease, bird flu (H5N1 and H7N9), MERS-CoV, and Enterovirus 71. ERGO currently comprises a team of eight people under the leadership of Professor Peter Horby and is funded by Wellcome, the Medical Research Council, and the European Commission.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group
Author: Peter Horby, Ph.D., NIH
Runtime: 1 hour