Peering Beyond the Blindspot Seeking Authentic Risk Factors: a Case Study Air date: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Eve Higginbotham is the inaugural Vice Dean for Inclusion and Diversity of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, a position she assumed on August 1, 2013. She is also a Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute for Health Economics and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Pennsylvania. She is the immediate past president of the AOA Medical Honor Society and currently serves on the National Academy of Medicine Council and the National Research Council Board. Dr. Higginbotham serves as a member of the Finance Committee of the National Academy of Medicine. Notable prior leadership positions in academia include Dean of the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia, Senior Vice President for Health Sciences at Howard University, and Professor and Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, a position she held for 12 years.



Author: Eve J. Higginbotham, SM, MD, NIH Runtime: 1 hour