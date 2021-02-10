You will be able to view this event at https://videocast.nih.gov/ on the day of the event.

Epidemiology of Cognitive Aging: Why Observational Studies Still Matter Air date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 3:00:00 PM

Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local iCalendar: Add an upcoming event to your calendar. Description: Dr. Yaffe's research focuses on the epidemiology of cognitive aging and dementia. As the principal investigator of multiple grants from the NIH, Department of Defense, and several foundations, she is a leading expert in the modifiable risk factors of dementia, and she has published over 500 peer-reviewed articles (H-index=142; recognized by Clarivate Analytics as one of the most highly cited researchers in her field). Dr. Yaffe served as the Co-Chair of the United States’ Institute of Medicine’s Committee on Cognitive Aging which released a report in 2015 entitled, “Cognitive Aging: Progress in Understanding and Opportunities for Action”. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and serves on the Beeson Scientific Advisory Board as well as the Global Council on Brain Health. Dr. Yaffe has received several awards for her distinguished, scholarly work, including the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry’s Distinguished Scientist Award and the American Academy of Neurology’s Potamkin Prize for Alzheimer’s Research.



For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals Author: Kristine Yaffe, M.D., NIH Runtime: 1 hour