Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Epidemiology of Cognitive Aging: Why Observational Studies Still Matter

Air date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: Dr. Yaffe's research focuses on the epidemiology of cognitive aging and dementia. As the principal investigator of multiple grants from the NIH, Department of Defense, and several foundations, she is a leading expert in the modifiable risk factors of dementia, and she has published over 500 peer-reviewed articles (H-index=142; recognized by Clarivate Analytics as one of the most highly cited researchers in her field). Dr. Yaffe served as the Co-Chair of the United States’ Institute of Medicine’s Committee on Cognitive Aging which released a report in 2015 entitled, “Cognitive Aging: Progress in Understanding and Opportunities for Action”. She is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and serves on the Beeson Scientific Advisory Board as well as the Global Council on Brain Health. Dr. Yaffe has received several awards for her distinguished, scholarly work, including the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry’s Distinguished Scientist Award and the American Academy of Neurology’s Potamkin Prize for Alzheimer’s Research.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Kristine Yaffe, M.D., NIH
Runtime: 1 hour