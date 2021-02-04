Skip Navigation

COVID 19 Vaccine Development

Air date: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Description: My laboratory focuses on studying the immunology and virology of HIV-1 infection and developing novel vaccine strategies. I have also recently demonstrated the therapeutic efficacy of potent monoclonal antibodies and the early seeding of the viral reservoir. My laboratory received three NIH U19 Integrated Preclinical/Clinical AIDS Vaccine Development (IPCAVD) program grants in 2005, 2008, and 2012 to construct alternative serotype adenovirus vaccine vectors, to explore their immunogenicity and protective efficacy in rhesus monkeys, and to advance optimal vaccine candidates into clinical trials. Four phase 1 clinical trials with these vectors have been completed in the United States and sub-Saharan Africa. My laboratory also received an NIH U19 grant in 2011 to establish a consortium for AIDS vaccine research in nonhuman primates and four Gates Foundation consortium grants in 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014 to develop replicating adenovirus vectors, nonhuman primate adenovirus vectors, novel Env protein immunogens, and therapeutic broadly neutralizing monoclonal antibodies in both preclinical studies and clinical trials.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group
Author: Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., NIH
Runtime: 1 hour