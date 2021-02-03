Skip Navigation

Design for Inference: From Cells to Circuits in Biology

Air date: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Aviv Regev is a computational biologist and Executive Vice President of Genentech Research and Early Development. Regev's highly cited research includes work on gene expression and the use of p-calculus to represent biochemical processes. Regev’s team has been a leading pioneer of single-cell genomics experimental and computational methods

Author: Aviv Regev, Ph.D., NIH
Runtime: 1 hour