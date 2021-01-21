Skip Navigation

COVID 19 Epidemiology and Transmission Dynamics: Contrasting South Africa, China and the U.S.

Air date: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Cécile Viboud is a Staff Scientist based in the Fogarty International Center at the National Institutes of Health, where she is part of the Multinational Influenza Seasonal Mortality Study (MISMS). Viboud specializes in the mortality of infectious disease. Viboud was involved with epidemiological analysis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/sigs/covid-19-scientific-interest-group
Author: Cécile Viboud, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour