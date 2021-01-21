Skip Navigation

NIAAA Annual Employee Awards Ceremony - January 2021NIH Only

Air date: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: NIAAA’s 7th Annual Employee Awards Ceremony recognizes staff who exhibit superior performance and go significantly beyond their regular-duty requirements in fulfilling NIAAA’s mission. In addition, the ceremony bestows length-of-service awards to honor employees with 10, 15, 25, 30, 35, 40, or 50 years of federal service.
Author: NIAAA, NIH
Runtime: 2 hours