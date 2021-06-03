Skip Navigation

“Medical Art and Artistry in the Historical Collections of the NLM”

Air date: Thursday, June 3, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Description: Allison Hill-Edgar, MD, MFA, Artist and Independent Scholar, New York Academy of Art, and the Fenimore Art Museum, and 2020 NLM Michael E. DeBakey Fellow, who will offer the 5th Annual Michael E. DeBakey Lecture in the History of Medicine, “Medical Art and Artistry in the Historical Collections of the NLM.”
Author: Allison Hill-Edgar, MD, MFA, Artist and Independent Scholar, New York Academy of Art, and the Fenimore Art Museum, and 2020 NLM Michael E. DeBakey Fellow
Runtime: 1 hour