"Placing women in medicine: Maude Abbott and the archaeology of friendships"

Air date: Thursday, March 25, 2021, 2:00:00 PM
Description: This talk is drawn from a chapter of Professor Adams’s forthcoming biography of Canadian physician Maude Abbott. It explores how a prominent woman negotiated relationships during the early twentieth century. Abbott spent most of her career at McGill University in Montreal, as curator of its medical museum and as a researcher in congenital heart disease. Nonetheless her network of correspondents was vast. Engaging an approach Professor Adams calls “friendship archaeology,” she will excavate Abbott’s relationship with two powerful American physicians, Paul Dudley White and Emanuel Libman. Archival evidence, including the Libman papers held by the NLM History of Medicine Division, turns up links with Nobel prize nominees and winners, revealing how close Abbott lived to that world.
Author: Annemarie Adams, PhD, Professor, Department of Social Studies of Medicine (Chair) and School of Architecture, McGill University, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour