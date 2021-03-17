Skip Navigation

National Cancer Institute (NCI) Clinical Trials and Translational Research Advisory Committee (CTAC) - March 2021

Air date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Description: 44th Meeting of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) Clinical Trials and Translational Research Advisory Committee (CTAC). The purpose of the conference is to convene the CTAC so that they can make recommendations on the NCI supported national clinical trials enterprise to build a strong scientific infrastructure by bringing together a broadly developed and engaged coalition of stakeholders involved in the clinical trials process. This encompasses oversight of all trials both extramural and intramural.
Author: Sheila Prindiville, NIH
Runtime: 4 hours