National Advisory Eye Council Meeting - February 2021

Air date: Friday, February 12, 2021, 9:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The National Advisory Eye Council (NAEC) advises the Secretary of Health and Human Services; the Director, National Institutes of Health; and the Director, National Eye Institute on all policies and activities relating to the conduct and support of vision research, research training, and other programs of the Institute. The National Advisory Eye Council (NAEC) comprises 12 external members from the vision community who are charged by law to help guide institute activities. NEI gathers input from members and the public during meetings held three times per year. Council has purview to review all NEI matters, including policy, planning, and all extramural research programs.

For more information go to https://www.nei.nih.gov/about/advisory-committees/national-advisory-eye-council-naec
Author: NEI Advisory Council February 2021 Meeting, NIH
Runtime: 8 hours