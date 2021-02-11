Skip Navigation

DDM Seminar Series - February 2021 NIH Only

Air date: Thursday, February 11, 2021, 11:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: This is the second installment of the FY2021 DDM Seminar Series with Nick Morgan presenting on Connecting in a virtual world. Dr. Nick Morgan is a communications coach, theorist, author, keynote speaker and popular blogger. In his interactive speeches, Dr. Morgan reveals the mysteries of communication, body language, and storytelling. He shows how recent brain research confirms ancient wisdom and together adds up to a revolutionary new approach to communication that will have you capturing and holding an audience’s attention, whether it’s a one-on-one conversation, an essential telework meeting, or a presentation to a thousand listeners.

For more information go to http://www.ddmseries.od.nih.gov/
Author: Dr. Nick Morgan, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes