National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) – January 2021

Air date: Friday, January 15, 2021, 11:40:00 AM
Description: This is the Open Session of the 76th meeting of the National Advisory Council for Complementary and Integrative Health (NACCIH) held virtually on 01/15/21. The agenda for this Open Session includes presentations from the Director of the Center, Helene Langevin, MD, the NCCIH 2021 – 2026 Draft Strategic Plan, Concept Clearances by Program staff, and Dr. Bruce Tromberg, the Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) in response to the public health emergency. For more information about NCCIH and the NACCIH, see https://nccih.nih.gov/about/naccih.
Author: NCCIH, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours, 20 minutes