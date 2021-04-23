Skip Navigation

Interagency Coordinating Committee on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders - April 2021

Air date: Friday, April 23, 2021, 9:00:00 AM
Description: THE ANNUAL PUBLIC MEETING OF THE INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COMMITTEE ON FETAL ALCOHOL SPECTRUM DISORDERS (ICCFASD)(open to the public)

For more information go to https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/our-work/interagency-coordinating-committee-fetal-alcohol-spectrum-disorders/interagency-coordinating-committee-fetal-alcohol-spectrum-disorders
Author: National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
Runtime: 7 hours, 30 minutes