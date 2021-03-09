Skip Navigation

Transformative Non-Invasive Imaging Technologies (Day 1)

Air date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Non-invasive brain functional imaging with high sensitivity and specificity is a central aim of the BRAIN Initiative. With the latest engineering advances, new imaging tools that could make a long-lasting, transformative impact on human neuroscience could likely to emerge in the near future. The goal of this workshop is to bring together neuroscientists, tool developers/engineers, and industry partners to discuss what new non-invasive functional imaging tools could be realized in the next five to ten years, their potential impact on human neuroscience research, and possible pathways forward for broader dissemination.

For more information go to https://braininitiative.nih.gov/
Author: NIH BRAIN Initiative
Runtime: 8 hours