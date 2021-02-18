Skip Navigation

Dissemination of BRAIN Non-Invasive Imaging Technologies (Day 1)

Air date: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 10:00:00 AM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The BRAIN Initiative has invested in various cutting-edge technologies for non-invasive brain functional imaging. It is critical to evaluate how these tools may generate new direction or opportunities for neuroscience research. The goal of this workshop is to bring together BRAIN non-invasive imaging technology development awardees, neuroscience researchers, and industry partners to discuss how future neuroscience research could benefit from these BRAIN-funded projects, and to identify potential pathways for broader dissemination.

For more information go to https://braininitiative.nih.gov/
Author: NIH BRAIN Initiative
Runtime: 8 hours