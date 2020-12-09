Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Dr McGowan's Virtual Retirement Party

Air date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: John J. “JJ” McGowan, Ph.D., Deputy Director for Science Management, NIAID, will be retiring at the end of December 2020 after 40 years of federal government service.

For more information go to https://www.cvent.com/d/87q640
Author: NIAID, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes