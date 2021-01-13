Skip Navigation

What’s Next in Genomics: Reflecting on the Impact of Bacterial, Human and Human Metagenome Sequences

Air date: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Description: WALS

This 90-minute event comprises three 20-minute talks and a panel discussion moderated by NIH Director Francis Collins

For more information go to https://oir.nih.gov/wals
Author: Francis Collins, Eric Lander, Claire Fraser, Charles Rotimi
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes