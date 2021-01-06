Skip Navigation

SMART Biosensors: A New Modality to Objectively Quantify Pain

Air date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 3:00:00 PM
Our research is focused on the basic and applied aspects of bioanalytical, materials and environmental chemistry. We are interested in the design and development of chemical and biological sensors that are inspired by the recognition processes found in nature. Perhaps the best and most sophisticated recognition process is found in the human body. For example, our senses of smell, tastes and ability to respond to temperature variation all occur via living polymer interfaces. Even cellular processes are regulated by cell walls, comprising dynamic macromolecules that are capable of sensing and responding to specific chemical stimuli. Hence, by learning from nature, we are developing smart sensors that can be used for applications in environmental monitoring, process control and biomedical testing.

Author: Omowunmi "Wunmi" Sadik
Runtime: 1 hour