Breastmilk Ecology: Genesis of Infant Nutrition (BEGIN) Meeting Series: Working Group 5

Air date: Friday, February 12, 2021, 12:00:00 PM
Description: The Breastmilk Ecology: Genesis of Infant Nutrition (BEGIN) Workshop is directly relevant to PRGLAC and developing Common Fund Initiative in Precision Nutrition. Our workshop will focus on understanding human milk as a biological system and how that informs infant feeding. It will incorporate a developmental continuum that begins with maternal health and nutrition and how they impact mammary gland development and human milk composition, throughout gestation and then postpartum. It will also encompass what we know and how we can learn more about the nutritional needs of the infant, from in utero through the first two years of life.
Author: NICHD, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours