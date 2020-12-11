Skip Navigation

Advisory Committee to the Director - December 2020 (Day 2)

Air date: Friday, December 11, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Description: The Advisory Committee to the Director provides advice on matters pertinent to National Institutes of Health mission responsibilities in the conduct and support of biomedical research, medical science, and biomedical communications.
Author: Office of the Director, NIH
Runtime: 5 hours