NIMHD/NINR Joint Director’s SeminarNIH Only

Air date: Friday, December 4, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: NIMHD/NINR Joint Director’s Seminar

David R. Williams, Ph.D., is a professor of public health and African American studies at Harvard University. He is an internationally recognized authority on social influences on health with more than 475 authored scientific papers. His research has enhanced our understanding of the ways in which race, socioeconomic status, stress, racism, health behavior and religious involvement can affect health.
Author: David R. Williams, Ph.D., Professor of Public Health and African American Studies, Harvard University
Runtime: 1 hour