Skip Navigation

VideoCast Maintenance

VideoCast will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Saturday, Oct 3, starting at 9AM EDT UTC-04:00. During this time, Past Events will be unavailable. The maintenance is expected to last several hours.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Annual Clinical Center CEO Awards Ceremony

Air date: Friday, December 18, 2020, 2:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
iCalendar: Add event to iCalendar Add an upcoming event to your calendar.
Description: The 4th annual Clinical Center (CC) CEO Awards Program will be held virtually on December 18th as a live videocast from 2P - 3:30P.The ceremony will honor the extraordinary achievements of hundreds of CC employees to advance the CC culture of patient safety and clinical quality,and to reinforce a workplace environment that empowers all staff to do their best work even during the busiest and most challenging of times. Dr. James Gilman, CC CEO will lead the program.
Author: Dr. James Gilman, CEO, Clinical Center, NIH
Runtime: 1 hour, 30 minutes