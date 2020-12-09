Skip Navigation

Clinical Center Grand Rounds: Contemporary Clinical Medicine: Great Teachers: Pemphigus

Air date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: Clinical Center Grand Rounds: Contemporary Clinical Medicine: Great Teachers: Pemphigus

For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: Kim B. Yancey, MD, Professor and Chair, Department of Dermatology, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas
Runtime: 1 hour