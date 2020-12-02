Skip Navigation

Ethics Grand Rounds: The Ethics of Contact Tracing During a Pandemic

Air date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 12:00:00 PM
For more information go to https://cc.nih.gov/about/news/grcurrent.html
Author: Discussant: Michael Parker, MA, PhD, Director of the Wellcome Centre for Ethics and Humanities and the Ethox Centre; Professor of Bioethics, University of Oxford
Runtime: 1 hour