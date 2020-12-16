Skip Navigation

Muscular Dystrophy Coordinating Committee Meeting - December 2020

Air date: Wednesday, December 16, 2020, 1:00:00 PM
Time displayed is Eastern Time, Washington DC Local
Description: The Muscular Dystrophy Coordinating Committee is a Federal Advisory Committee to coordinate the activities across the National Institutes and with other Federal health programs and activities relating to the various forms of muscular dystrophy.

For more information go to https://www.mdcc.nih.gov/Meetings_Events/muscular-dystrophy-coordinating-committee-meeting
Author: Muscular Dystrophgy Coordinating Committee
Runtime: 3 hours